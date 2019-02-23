Odisha government approves water supply projects worth Rs 2,600 crore

Odisha government has approved water supply projects worth Rs 2,600 crore in the state, officials said.

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 22 approved four mega lift irrigation (LI) projects and two rural piped water supply projects worth Rs 2,600 crore.

While the drinking water projects would benefit around 6 lakh people in Nabarangpur and Boudh districts, the LI projects would irrigate more than 50,000 hectares of land in nine districts, chief secretary AP Padhi said.

He said the cabinet approved Rs 432.37 crore LI project which will provide irrigation over 14,900 hectares in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda districts. The money will be sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund, he said.

The cabinet also approved the second project which would irrigate 16,154 hectares of land in Angul, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts with an investment of Rs 445.35 crore, he said.

The LI projects in Angul, Boudh and Dhenkanal will be implemented on river Mahanadi and Rengali Right Bank canal while the projects in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda districts will have intake points on Brahmani, Baitarani, Mahanadi and Ib rivers.

Another lift irrigation project worth Rs 357.29 crore will ensure irrigation facility in 12,900 hectares in Sambalpur and Sonepur districts. The LI projects will draw water from Mahanadi river.

The Cabinet also approved the tender for execution of fourth LI project worth Rs 386.12 crore in Malkangiri district that would irrigate 12,964 hectares. River like Potteru, Saberi, Garia and Kolab in Malkangiri will provide water for the LI.

Under the Basudha scheme, the state government has approved rural pipe water supply project for Boudh district which would benefit 2.92 lakh people. The project will be developed with an investment of Rs 427.59 crore, Padhi.

Another piped water supply project worth Rs 555.42 crore has been approved which will benefit 3.17 lakh people in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district.