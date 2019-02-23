App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha government approves water supply projects worth Rs 2,600 crore

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 22 approved four mega lift irrigation (LI) projects and two rural piped water supply projects worth Rs 2,600 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha government has approved water supply projects worth Rs 2,600 crore in the state, officials said.

The state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on February 22 approved four mega lift irrigation (LI) projects and two rural piped water supply projects worth Rs 2,600 crore.

While the drinking water projects would benefit around 6 lakh people in Nabarangpur and Boudh districts, the LI projects would irrigate more than 50,000 hectares of land in nine districts, chief secretary AP Padhi said.

He said the cabinet approved Rs 432.37 crore LI project which will provide irrigation over 14,900 hectares in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda districts. The money will be sanctioned from the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund, he said.

related news

The cabinet also approved the second project which would irrigate 16,154 hectares of land in Angul, Boudh and Dhenkanal districts with an investment of Rs 445.35 crore, he said.

The LI projects in Angul, Boudh and Dhenkanal will be implemented on river Mahanadi and Rengali Right Bank canal while the projects in Jajpur, Keonjhar and Jharsuguda districts will have intake points on Brahmani, Baitarani, Mahanadi and Ib rivers.

Another lift irrigation project worth Rs 357.29 crore will ensure irrigation facility in 12,900 hectares in Sambalpur and Sonepur districts. The LI projects will draw water from Mahanadi river.

The Cabinet also approved the tender for execution of fourth LI project worth Rs 386.12 crore in Malkangiri district that would irrigate 12,964 hectares. River like Potteru, Saberi, Garia and Kolab in Malkangiri will provide water for the LI.

Under the Basudha scheme, the state government has approved rural pipe water supply project for Boudh district which would benefit 2.92 lakh people. The project will be developed with an investment of Rs 427.59 crore, Padhi.

Another piped water supply project worth Rs 555.42 crore has been approved which will benefit 3.17 lakh people in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.