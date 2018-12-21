App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha govt announces Rs 10,000 crore scheme for development of farmers

Patnaik said the state cabinet has approved the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation scheme, worth over Rs 10,000 crore, for the overall development of farmers in Odisha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on December 21 announced Rs 10,000-crore scheme for the overall development of farmers in the state.

Patnaik said the state cabinet has approved the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, worth over Rs 10,000 crore, for the overall development of farmers in Odisha.

"The KALIA is historic and it will further accelerate agricultural prosperity in the state and to reduce poverty," Patnaik told reporters after the Cabinet meeting chaired by him approved the scheme.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Odisha

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.