    Odisha govt allows one-week leave for COVID-19-infected employees

    In the present situation of third Covid wave, it has been decided that seven days' leave is to be allowed in case any employee contracts the COVID-19 infection. This directive will come into force with immediate effect, the notification said.

    PTI
    February 01, 2022 / 06:47 AM IST
    (Image: AP)

    Government employees in Odisha, who test positive for COVID-19, can take leave for a week, an official notification said on Monday. The duration can be extended on production of a medical certificate, it said.

    Earlier, government employees testing positive for the virus were allowed 14 days’ leave.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 06:49 am
