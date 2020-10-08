Odisha government to provide compensation to families of COVID Warriors who died on duty

The Odisha government on October 7 said it will provide compensation to the families of COVID-19 Warriors who died on duty in the state.

This was decided at the review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, an official said.

Though the Centre had earlier announced to make provision of Rs 50 lakh compensation for each family sacrificing a member in the fight against COVID-19, it accepted only one death case from Odisha, the official said.

"As many as 60 COVID Warriors including health service staff, police, teachers and others laid down their lives while on COVID management duty and became martyrs," an official release issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, it said: The state had sent the list of 60 martyrs to the Government of India for giving compensation assistance of Rs 50 lakh as per the announcement, but the Centre accepted only 1 case."

The meeting also resolved that the state government will again move the Centre again to seek compensation amount for the remaining 59 martyrs families.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

As over 2.10 lakh patients have so far recovered from the disease, Patnaik asked authorities to stress on the better health of the COVID-19 cured persons.

Of the states total 29,770 active COVID-19 cases now, 78 per cent of patients are in home isolation. The chief minister directed the health department to remain in contact with the patients undergoing treatment at homes and in hospitals.

While the recovery rate at the national level remains at 85 per cent, it is 89 per cent in Odisha. The fatality rate in Odisha stands at 0.40 per cent, additional chief secretary health and family welfare P K Mohapatra said.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said the government has already made provision of one lakh anti-viral medicines among the patients in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

Patnaik also asked officials to stress on the awareness campaign on the pandemic as the disease may spread during the festive season.