Odisha government launches e-certificate project

The Odisha government has launched a unique "people-friendly" project to provide official documents such as income, residence and similar other certificates online without any fees.

Without visiting government offices, people can now apply for these certificates online under the e-certificate project launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Saturday as part of the 5T model of governance.

Billed as the first of its kind in the country, the move aims at benefiting over 5 million applicants annually, revolutionising peoples life, a senior official said.

Describing these services as the rights of people, the chief minister said no fee will be charged for availing the facilities on the basis of self-certification.

The applicants can download the certificates from the portal or from their mail inbox after approval. The initiative seeks to provide necessary government documents in a hassle- free and time-bound manner, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marndi said.

Recruiting agencies and educational institutions have also been asked by the Revenue department to allow applicants to self-declare their caste and residence status. After provisional selection, applicants can be called upon to produce certificates for scrutiny, an official said.

The chief minister also announced the abolition of solvency certificate to ascertain the financial status of an individual or firm while issuance of various licenses by government departments.

Instead of solvency certificates, the departments can now ask for documents like bank guarantee and IT returns while issuing licenses to storage agents, grant or renewal of excise license and quarry lease, sources said.

Similarly, legal heir certificates will not be required for payment of government dues. On the death of any government employee, dues like pension/family pension, gratuity, leave salary will be paid to the legal heirs based on the entry in the service book, they said as part of moves to streamline the application process and expedite the approval.