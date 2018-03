Odisha gives warm send-off to former governor Jamir

Former Odisha Governor SC Jamir was on Saturday accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at Biju Patnaik International Airport as he left the state for his hometown in Nagaland, having completed his tenure on March 20, official sources said.

Finance Minister SB Behera, Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha, city Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, Khurda, Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra, Police Commissioner YB Khurania were among those present at the ceremonial send-off at the airport.

Jamir, a four-time Chief Minister of Nagaland, was sworn in as the Odisha Governor on March 21, 2013.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had paid a courtesy visit to Jamir at Raj Bhawan on Friday, the sources added.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik had on March 21 assumed the additional charge of Odisha.