Odisha farmer builds solar-powered car during COVID-19 lockdown

The electric four-wheeler that runs on a solar-powered battery. (Image: ANI)

Sushil Agarwal, a farmer from Odisha's Mayurbhanj, built an electric four-wheeler that runs on a solar-powered battery, during the COVID-19 lockdown. It is powered by 850 Watts motor, 100 Ah/ 54 Volts of battery and can run 300 km on a single charge. The car's battery can be fully charged within eight and a half hours, he said.

Sushil said he had a workshop at home where he began working on the car, during the COVID-19 lockdown, reported ANI. Along with two other mechanics and a friend, Sushil worked on building the car from scratch- motor winding, electrical fitting and chassis work.

"It is a slow charging battery. Such batteries have a long life. It can last upto 10 years," he said. It has been 3 months since he completed the work on the vehicle which is still in its initial frame.

"I was at my home when the lockdown restrictions were imposed. I knew soon the fuel prices will shoot up once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. So I decided to build my own car which can also keep me occupied," said Sushil, as quoted by ANI.

Sushil said the idea to build this car was born out of lockdown boredom and soon he began assembling the parts one by one to put the vehicle together. To figure out the technical know-hows, Sushil referred to Youtube videos and books.

Gopal Krishna Das, an official of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Mayurbhanj was glad to know that Sushil tried to design and manufacture a solar battery-powered vehicle. Such environment-friendly vehicles that do not cause much pollution are the future of the automotive industry, he said.

"Society should encourage this type of invention. It is advisable to improve the design in consultation with Government of India's agencies like ARAI, CIRT to improve the safety, comfort and efficiency of the vehicle so that can it be used on roads," Mr Das said.