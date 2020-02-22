App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2020 03:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha CM welcomes all participants of Khelo India Univ Games

The Khelo India University Games are being organised by the Central government in association with the Odisha government. The games will be held from February 22-March 1 at Bhubaneswar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the grand opening of the Khelo India University Games, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday welcomed all the participants to the sports-loving state of Odisha.

The Khelo India University Games are being organised by the Central government in association with the Odisha government. The games will be held from February 22-March 1 at Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first-ever Khelo India University University Games. Modi will address the opening ceremony of the games via video-conferencing.

Close

In a message to the participating students, the chief minister said: "The student life is one of the most memorable period in life and university student life has its own charm. He said that university student life presents a bold, confident, committed competitive and sportive life."

related news

Khelo India University Games has provided a great platform for all the students to showcase their talent at the national level, Patnaik said, adding that he was optimistic that all the athletes will enjoy a comfortable stay in the sports-loving state.

The chief minister said some of these athletes will go away witha medal, others with experiences and all with a great memory of sportsmanship.

He said witnessing sports and sportsman spirit can inspire a generation to make our country a sporting power house.

Patnaik also thanked Government of India, Sports Authority of India, Sports Federation, KIIT University and the state government for organizing the KIUG-2020.

"#KheloIndiaUniversityGames2020 in #Odisha is a unique platform for 4000+ students all over the country to compete in 17 disciplines. It furthers the nations mission of becoming a sporting powerhouse and preparing the youth for a global stage. #KIGOdisha2020," the CMO Odisha said in a twitter post.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 22, 2020 03:01 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.