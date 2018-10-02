Odisha CM slams Centre, says empty vessels make most noise

In a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Tuesday the saffron party reminds him of the proverb "empty vessels make the most noise".

Patnaik, who is the president of the ruling BJD in the state, said the NDA government has not been able to live up to the expectations of people.

Flagging off the BJD's month-long 'Jana Sampark Padayatra' from Jharna Basti here, the chief minister said, "In its poll manifesto, the BJP had promised to accord Special Category status to Odisha, but nothing has been done so far. As we know, empty vessels make the most noise."

The month-long programme of the ruling party comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah visited the state on separate occasions, seeking its ouster in 2019 elections.

During this period, the BJD leaders will create awareness on the state government's achievements and flagship programmes such as 'Ama Gaon Ama Vikash', 'Ama Sahara Ama Unnati', BSKY, Mission Shakti scheme.

The CM, however, did not say a word against the Congress - the state's principal opposition party - which has 16 MLAs in the Odisha Assembly. The saffron party has 10 seats in the 147-member House.

Claiming that his government has fulfilled all promises made to the people before the 2014 elections, Patnaik said he was forced to launch a food security scheme in the state as the Centre did not include households left out of National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Patnaik also said that his government had to launch Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) as the Centre rejected his terms and conditions for Ayushman Bharat programme.

"The people of Odisha know who fulfils promises and who does not..." the CM asserted.

Reacting to Patnaik's allegations, the BJP said Odisha could not get the 'Special Category' status due to several factors, including the government's inability to spend the central funds in its entirety.

"It is unfortunate that the chief minister is demanding special category status even after remaining in power for 18 years. The state government has not been able to spend the central assistance given by the NDA government," said BJP general secretary Prithiwiraj Harichanmdan.