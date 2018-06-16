Odisha CM not to attend Niti Aayog meet on June 17

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not attend the fourth meeting of the Niti Aayog's governing body to be held in New Delhi on June 17, officials said today.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office here said Patnaik will not attend the meeting to be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the state's main issues like Mahanadi water dispute and demand of special category status will be raised by Finance Minister S B Behera.

"We will take up many issues, including the Mahanadi dispute. The Centre should intervene and put a break on the illegal constructions undertaken by Chhattisgarh on the upstream of the Mahanadi river," Behera told reporters.

He is also likely to demand restoration of Central assistance for special KBK plan, integrated action plan (IAP) and backward region grant fund (BRGF), among others.