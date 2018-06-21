Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks PM Modi to notify hockey as India's national game

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to notify hockey as India's national game.

In a letter to the PM, Patnaik said hockey has never been notified as the country's national game.

Hockey is unofficially India's national game. Odisha is hosting the men's hockey World Cup 2018 in November.



Dear PM @narendramodi ji, you will agree with crores of hockey loving fans of our country that Hockey truly deserves to be notified as our National Game. This will be a fitting tribute to our great players & inspire youngsters #HockeyForNationalGame 1/4 https://t.co/oTGcrHxO9U pic.twitter.com/X7E7jrlWOo

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 20, 2018

"While reviewing the preparations, I was surprised and shocked to know that what is popularly known as the national game, Hockey, has in fact never been notified as our National Game," the Odisha chief minister said in the letter.

Patnaik said it would be a fitting tribute to India's great hockey players.

"In the tribal areas of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, hockey is a way of life. In fact in the first of its kind the state of Odisha is sponsoring the national hockey team for the next five years," Patnaik said.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore responded to Patnaik's letter, saying the love of a sport does not require any official proclamation.

Hockey is a priority sport in India, Rathore added.

"For loving sports and hockey, we do not need official proclamation. (Like) now (that) it is (our) national sport so let us start loving it. Even in terms of facilities, hockey is one of the priority sports of our country," Rathore said, as quoted by ANI.