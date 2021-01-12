MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Will commodities investment be the next big thing in 2021? Join the webinar on Jan 12 @ 5pm as experts discuss the asset class. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 92.37crore financial assistance for kendu workers

The chief minister made the announcement while reviewing the welfare of the people, mostly tribals, engaged in kendu leaf activities on Monday.

PTI
January 12, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced financial assistance of Rs 92.37 crore for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers associated with it.

The chief minister made the announcement while reviewing the welfare of the people, mostly tribals, engaged in kendu leaf activities on Monday.

Of the total amount, Rs 59.78 crore will be disbursed as bonus, he said.

Since 2014, the state government has made provision for giving bonus to the people engaged in kendu leaf trade, which comes from the profit made, the chief minister said.

Patnaik also announced that the exgratia in case of the death or permanent disability of a kendu leaf worker would be increased to Rs 2 Lakh from Rs 1 Lakh.

Close

Kendu leaves are mainly used to roll beedis.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60 lakh man-days were created by the government and 7,54,631 kendu leaf pluckers along with 18,223 binders and 16,533 casual workers have been benefited, the chief minister said.
PTI
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

Coronavirus Essential | India all set for the vaccination drive; PM CARES fund to bear vaccine cost for 3 crore frontline workers

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.