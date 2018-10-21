App
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha CM calls for new policy to help women and farmers

Patnaik gave the instruction on Saturday while he was reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing 'Make in Odisha' conclave, scheduled to begin here on November 11

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked state government officials to frame a new and innovative policy to help women and farmers become entrepreneurs.

Patnaik gave the instruction on Saturday while he was reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing 'Make in Odisha' conclave, scheduled to begin here on November 11.

The chief minister asked all department heads to frame a specific policy in order to encourage the entrepreneurs, both from India and abroad, to invest in the state.

The chief minister also asked the state chief secretary to apprise him about the framing of the new investment policy at the earliest.

As of now, according to officials, about 60 industrial delegates from several countries, including China, Germany, Japan, Italy, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates, are expected to attend the conclave.

More than 2,000 representatives from Indian companies, who are investing in different sectors, including steel, food processing, handloom, chemical, aerospace and sports, will also take part in the conclave, the flagship biennial business event of the Odisha government.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #India #Odisha

