Odisha braces for Cyclone Bulbul; 15 districts on alert

The Odisha government, on November 5, placed 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert to deal with a possible flood-like situation as the depression over the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclone. The system will be called ‘Bulbul’ after it turns into a cyclonic storm.

The districts which were put on alert are: Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri.

A report by news agency PTI has quoted a senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) official as saying that the depression moved westwards and lay centred over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 980 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

It is likely to intensify into a deep depression shortly and into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told PTI, adding that chances of the cyclone hitting the Odisha coast are very low.

"We have put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, PK Jena told reporters.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal, adjoining Bangladesh and north Odisha coasts, Mohapatra said.

"However, the exact direction the cyclonic storm will take and possible location of its landfall are yet to be ascertained," he said.

Mohapatra said light to moderate rainfall at most places over the coastal districts of Odisha is likely to commence from November 9.

In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rain at isolated locations might commence over the coastal districts from the same day, an IMD bulletin said.

Under its impact, squally winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8, and gradually increase thereafter, it said.

Seas will be rough over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8.

"It will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal during November 8 and 9 and very high to phenomenal on November 10 morning," the IMD said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from November 8 onwards.

The state government has taken all precautionary measures to deal with any situation, Jena said.

The Agriculture Department has also asked farmers to take appropriate safeguards in time to save their crops, harvested paddy and vegetables.

The cyclone warning comes a fortnight after six people were killed in rains that battered Odisha under the impact of a low pressure area.

The cyclonic storm is developing in the region just around six months after Cyclone Fani devastated coastal Odisha on May 3, which had claimed around 64 lives.