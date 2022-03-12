Odisha: BJD MLA's vehicle runs over crowd, 22 injured

A screengrab of the incident (Image: Twitter/ Sumit Kumar Behera)

At least 22 people, including seven police personnel, were injured when suspended BJD MLA Prasant Jagdev's vehicle allegedly ran over them at Banapur in Khurda district, police said.



.@bjd_odisha Chilika MLA Prasant Jagdev brutally mows down public in Banpur. Women & Lady police officers injured. The arrogance of power of @Naveen_Odisha and his MLA's is clearly visible. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/OxSdP7Tr3v

— Sumit Kumar Behera (@SumitOdisha) March 12, 2022

Some Twitter users shared videos of the incident.

The MLA from Chilika was also critically injured as he was roughed up by a mob after the vehicle mowed down a section of the crowd which had gathered outside the BDO Banapur's office while the election for the block chairperson was underway, they said.

Two persons, including Banapur Police Station Inspector-in-Charge R R Sahu, were seriously injured in the incident, and they were taken to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, officials said. Around 15 BJP workers and seven police personnel were injured. A probe has been initiated into the matter, a senior police officer said.

The MLA was first treated at Tangi Hospital and later taken to Bhubaneswar, Khurda SP Alekh Chandra Pahi said. Jagdev was suspended last year for anti-party activities.

There is no report of any casualty yet, Pahi added.