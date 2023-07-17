Odisha, Bengal, Himachal, some more states to see heavy rain this week, alerts IMD

Himachal Pradesh is predicted to witness isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall alert for multiple states as another active phase of the south-west monsoon is expected to unfurl this week.

The Met Office has warned of ‘heavy’ rain in states like flood-wrecked Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

"A low-pressure area has developed while another cyclonic circulation will develop around Tuesday. Consequently, good rainfall is likely and may cover the rain deficiency over central and peninsular region,” M Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said in the report. “The western disturbance will also continue to being rain to north India.”

Here's a list of the states with weather warnings:





Odisha, which has been experiencing incessant rain for the last two days, will receive more downpour due to the formation of a low pressure area in the eastern region, IMD said.



The forecast has led the state administration to alert all collectors, asking them to be prepared for any exigency caused by the heavy rainfall. The weather office said that various districts of Odisha will witness heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

2. Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days, IMD said, according to the report.

3. Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim will continue to experience isolated heavy rainfall today.

4. 'Heavy to very heavy’ rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa from July 18 to 21, as per the weather office.

5. Gujarat and central Maharashtra will also experience heavy showers in some areas till July 21.

6. Assam which is already witnessing severe floods will continue to see heavy rainfall today. Meghalaya and Tripura will also experience similar weather conditions.

7. In Karnataka, the IMD said, light-to-moderate and scattered-to-fairly widespread rainfall, while isolated heavy rain is also very likely till July 21.

8. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will also see widespread rainfall till July 20.

