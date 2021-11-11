Odisha Bandh: Congress to stage protest demanding action against state minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

Dibya Shankar Mishra. Image source: News18

In a bid to intensify its agitation against the state government for immediate removal and arrest of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged link with a teacher's murder, the Congress will observe a six-hour Odisha Bandh in the state.

Odisha Congress will observe the bandh from 6 am to 12 noon to seek justice for the lady teacher who was kidnapped and murdered in Kalahandi district last month.

During the bandh hours, road traffic and train services are likely to get affected as the party workers will stage road blockade and Rail Roko at several places, reported Sambad English.

Besides, shops and other business establishments, offices, educational institutions and petrol pumps are likely to remain shut during the specified time. However, emergency services will be excluded from the ambit of the bandh, the report added.

The decision in this regard was taken at the party's working committee meeting here attended by its Odisha In-charge A Chella Kumar and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on November 1, according to news agency PTI.

"The chief minister has not so far dismissed the minister even as his role in the entire episode remained suspicious. No case has been registered against the minister though there is apparent evidence against him. Crimes against women are on the rise in the state," the party had said in a statement.

The party has also appealed to the people to extend support to the bandh call for the sake of dignity and protection of women in the state.