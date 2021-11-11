MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Odisha Bandh: Congress to stage protest demanding action against state minister Dibya Shankar Mishra

Odisha Congress will observe the bandh from 6 am to 12 noon to seek justice for the lady teacher who was kidnaped and murdered in Kalahandi district last month.

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 04:36 PM IST
Dibya Shankar Mishra. Image source: News18

Dibya Shankar Mishra. Image source: News18

In a bid to intensify its agitation against the state government for immediate removal and arrest of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged link with a teacher's murder, the Congress will observe a six-hour Odisha Bandh in the state.

Odisha Congress will observe the bandh from 6 am to 12 noon to seek justice for the lady teacher who was kidnapped and murdered in Kalahandi district last month.

During the bandh hours, road traffic and train services are likely to get affected as the party workers will stage road blockade and Rail Roko at several places, reported Sambad English.

Besides, shops and other business establishments, offices, educational institutions and petrol pumps are likely to remain shut during the specified time. However, emergency services will be excluded from the ambit of the bandh, the report added.

The decision in this regard was taken at the party's working committee meeting here attended by its Odisha In-charge A Chella Kumar and state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on November 1, according to news agency PTI.

Close

Related stories

"The chief minister has not so far dismissed the minister even as his role in the entire episode remained suspicious. No case has been registered against the minister though there is apparent evidence against him. Crimes against women are on the rise in the state," the party had said in a statement.

The party has also appealed to the people to extend support to the bandh call for the sake of dignity and protection of women in the state.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress #Dibya Shankar Mishra #Odisha Bandh
first published: Nov 11, 2021 04:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.