Odisha Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting today; Naveen Patnaik seeks 5th term

Exit polls released on May 19 after the seventh and final phase of the general elections concluded have shown significant gains for the BJP in the state. While the exit polls have predicted a fifth term for Patnaik, they have also suggested an increase in BJP's Assembly seats from 10 in 2014, to around 20-40 this time.
May 23, 04:47 AM (IST)
BJD supremo and four-time Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is hoping to repeat his 2014 performance, when his party won 20 Lok Sabha seats and 117 assembly seats in the state.
May 23, 04:46 AM (IST)
The state election is being considered as a triangular contest between the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.
May 23, 04:45 AM (IST)
The half-way mark or the 'magic number' for the Odisha Assembly is 73. Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha constituencies.
May 23, 04:45 AM (IST)
While the Odisha Legislative Assembly consists of 147 seats, election for the Patkura Assembly constituency was postponed by the Election Commission of India (EC) in the view of destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in April.
May 23, 04:44 AM (IST)
Odisha voted simultaneously in teh 2019 Lok Sabha election and the Legislative Assembly polls in four phases. Phase 1 was held on April 11, Phase 2 on April 18, Phase 3 on April 23 and Phase 4 on April 29.
May 23, 04:41 AM (IST)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Odisha Assembly election results 2019. Counting of votes in the state will happen today.
highlights
Naveen Patnaik seeking 5th term as CM
Odisha Assembly election result today
