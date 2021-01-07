MARKET NEWS

Odisha allows opening of bars, "ON" shops

PTI
January 07, 2021 / 01:57 PM IST
Representative image: Pixabay

The Odisha government has allowed bars, beer parlours and clubs to resume their services after nine months with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines following improvement in the pandemic situation, official sources said.

Though the state government had earlier allowed opening of liquor outlets and home delivery of alcohol across the state, it had prohibited the opening of bars and clubs.

The government after careful consideration in exercise of powers conferred under section-93 of the Odisha Excise Act-2008 allows consumption of liquor in the Restaurant 'ON' / Hotel 'ON'/ Beer Parlour 'ON' and Club 'ON' outside the containment zone with immediate effect, a notification issued by the Excise Department said on Wednesday, said.

The opening hours of 'ON' shops will be as per the license condition, he said.

The state government also asked the liquor serving facilities to follow the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) fixed by the Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in view of the COVID-19, it said.

Local police and excise officials have been asked to remain alert while District Collectors have been empowered to close the shops in case of violation of COVID-19, the notification said.
