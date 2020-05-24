App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 09:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Odisha allows home delivery of liquor, introduces 50% 'COVID Fee'

The additional fee will be applicable on MRPs of the 2019-20 fiscal.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Odisha government on Saturday allowed home delivery of liquor and introduced a 50 percent 'COVID Fee' on all types of foreign liquor and beer, an official said.

He said the existing ON and OFF shop licensees situated in areas other than containment zones and shopping malls will be allowed to make home delivery from Sunday, following amendment of relevant provisions under the Odisha Excise Rules, 2017.

However, no excise licensee will allowed to sell liquor across the counter or in their premise.

Close

Liquor outlets across the state were since the first phase of the coronavirus lockdown in March.

related news

"The additional revenue generated will go towards meeting the expenses incurred by the state government in treatment of COVID-19 patients and other related activities," the official said.

On the modalities of the home delivery, the Odisha government said it can be taken up by retailers directly and also through reputed food aggregators, standard technology platforms, delivery service providers and others acting as retail aggregators.

The aggregators can be engaged by retailers only after they obtain a No Objection Certificate from the Excise Commissioner, the official said.

Normal timing for home delivery would be between 7 am and 6 pm.

The delivery boys will have to adhere to safety and health guidelines like social distancing, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, he added.

First Published on May 24, 2020 08:00 am

tags #Odisha

