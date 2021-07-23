Odisha administers 1.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

"Commend the hard work $@$# commitment of our healthcare workers in ensuring a swift inoculation to save precious lives” the chief minister added.

Odisha has administered 1.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said. "Crossing a significant milestone in COVID-19 vaccination, Odisha has administered 1.5 cr vaccine doses, including vaccination of frontline warriors," Patnaik tweeted on Thursday.

The state has so far administered 1,50,01,126 vaccine doses including 2,36,774 on Thursday. As many as 11,135 pregnant women are among the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said.

"Our thanks to each and every member of Team Health Odisha $@$# all citizens of our State for enabling this,” the Health Department tweeted.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 9.62 lakh on Thursday as 1,948 more people tested positive for the infection, while 67 new deaths pushed the toll to 5,308, a health official said.