Odisha abolishes guard of honour for CM, ministers

Odisha government on August 14 abolished the provision of guard of honour to the chief minister, other ministers and officers holding constitutional posts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was the first to remove the red beacon from his car, ordered the abolition of the provision which is a mark of respect, an official release issued by the chief minister's office said.

The tradition of paying the guard of honour, a mark of respect to visiting dignitaries and heads of states, will continue for the country's president, vice-president, the prime minister, governor, lokayukta, chief justice of India, the chief justice of the high court and other judges, the CMO release said.

Henceforth, the guard of honour would be given to chief guests to Independence Day, Republic Day and Utkal Divas (Odisha Day) celebrations, it said.

In another decision, Patnaik also ordered that freedom fighters will be given respect by prefixing the word 'Honorable' before their names. The freedom fighters will get the honour for their dedication to the nation.