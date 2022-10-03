English
    Odia singer Murali Mohapatra collapses and dies while performing on stage

    PTI
    October 03, 2022 / 11:12 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Popular Odia singer Murali Mohapatra collapsed and died while performing at a Durga Puja cultural event in Odisha's Koraput district, his family said. Mohapatra, who was reportedly unwell, suddenly sat down on a chair on the stage after singing four songs in Jeyore town. When taken to a hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

    He died of heart attack late on Sunday night, his brother Bibhuti Prasad Mohapatra said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Mohapatra.

    Saddened to know about the demise of popular singer Murali Mohapatra. His sweet voice will always ignite the hearts of listeners. May his soul rest in peace. My condolence to his family, Patnaik said in a Twitter post in Odia. The incident reminded people of singer KK's death at a hotel after a concert in Kolkata earlier this year.

    Mohapatra was also a government employee working at the office of the Jeypore sub-collector. He was set to retire from service nine months later. The singer's friend Prasant Kumar Mishra said Mohapatra had informed the audience that he was unwell and requested all to cooperate if there was any mistake.

    Mohapatra used to follow the singing style of legendary Odia singer, songwriter and composer Akshaya Mohanty. People used to describe him as "Akshaya Mohanty of Jeypore".
    Tags: #death #Murali Mohapatra #Odia singer #Odisha #singer
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 11:11 pm
