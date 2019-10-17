App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Odd-even scheme: Private vehicles with school kids in uniform to be exempted, says Arvind Kejriwal

"The private vehicles ferrying schoolchilldren in uniform will be exempted from the odd-even scheme," Kejriwal told reporters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The odd-even road-rationing scheme will be effective during November 4-15 in Delhi. In a media briefing on October 17, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said private vehicles ferrying schoolchildren in uniform would be exempted from the scheme. The scheme is being implemented in view of high air pollution in the national capital.

"The private vehicles ferrying school children in uniform will be exempted from the odd-even scheme," Kejriwal told reporters.

Such vehicles, however, will be allowed only during school timings.

Close

Two-wheelers will also be exempted under the scheme. Violations of the rule will be punished with a fine of Rs 4,000 which was earlier Rs 2,000.

related news

The list of exempted people include the president, vice president, prime minister, Lok Sabha speaker, deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, governors, chief justices and judges of the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Kejriwal said he himself, and his ministers and officers would not be exempted from the odd-even scheme.

Emergency, enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles will also be exempted, the chief minister said.

The government has already announced that vehicles driven or carrying women and those carrying physically disabled persons will be exempted.

Private CNG vehicles will be banned during the scheme which will also cover all non-goods vehicles entering Delhi from other states.

(With PTI inputs)

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #India #odd-even scheme

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.