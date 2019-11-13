App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Odd-even returns after three-day break, 552 violators fined

The government announced the odd-even restrictions would be implemented from November 4-15 to combat severe air pollution in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

A total of 552 challans were issued for violations of odd-even rules on November 13 as the road rationing scheme returned after a three-day break for Sunday and Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary. According to official data, 552 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(308), transport (166) and revenue (78) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions are in force.

The scheme is not operational on Sunday. Also, there was an overall exemption on Monday and Tuesday so that people can commute without hassles on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The government announced the odd-even restrictions would be implemented from November 4-15 to combat severe air pollution in the city. A total of 3,834 challans have been issued in the past seven days.

Close

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday the scheme could be extended by his government, if needed, in view of the deteriorating air pollution situation.

related news

A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) were issued on November 6.

The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000.

Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively.

The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went on to say people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule.

The scheme is an emergency measure that comes into force as a graded action response when air quality stays in 'severe plus' category for more than 48 hours.

However, this year the Delhi government announced its implementation from November 4, as a proactive approach under its winter action plan to combat high level of air pollution caused by crop stubble-burning in neighbouring states.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 10:05 pm

tags #Air pollution #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #Delhi Air Pollution #India

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.