Festival spend, resumption of economic activities give fillip to October GST collections

For the first time in the financial year 2020-21, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections topped Rs 1 lakh crore in October, rising 10.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

"The collections... indicate the definitive revival of consumption and festival spends across the economy," MS Mani, senior director, Deloitte, said.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the GST collections in September and October were higher than the corresponding months last year, and point to a sure sign of recovery, and that this is expected to soon reflect in corporate tax and personal income tax as well.

The October GST collections reflect the transactions made in September this year. In October e-way bills figure, an indicator for movement of goods within a state and between two states, was 21 percent higher year-on-year. For September, this figure was 10 percent higher.

"When we analyse all these figures, we'll see that collection is recovering, and in certain areas, it is also going into the positive zone. We have to watch for the next few months and then we will have a good idea of recovery and growth trajectory," Pandey said.

Continuance of this GST trend will help in narrowing the fiscal deficit for FY21 and would go a long way in reviving business confidence across sectors as the impact of the reopening of the economy gets translated into GST collections, Mani said.

There could be broadly three reasons for improvement in GST collections in October. "Resonance of our economy, indirect and direct spending push by the government and people during the festive season, and overall trade recovery for the slump period," Kapil Rana, founder and chairman, HostBooks Limited, said.

The finance ministry also said 80 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed during the month.

"The number of GSTR-3B returns filed also increased significantly. All these scenarios are depicting the strong recovery in the economy, strong fundamentals," Rana said.