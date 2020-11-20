October 12 Mumbai power outage likely a sabotage: Report

The major power outage that occurred in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in October was possibly the result of a sophisticated sabotage attempt involving foreign entities, the Mumbai Mirror has reported citing investigation carried out by Maharashtra Police’s cyber cell.

The investigation carried out by the cyber cell reportedly detected presence of multiple “suspicious log – ins” into servers connected with power supply and transmission utilities. These suspicious log-ins were made by accounts operating from Singapore and a few other South Asian countries, the news report suggests.

Maharashtra Police is now reportedly coordinating with national agencies to find out whether these “intrusions, interferences” were part of a coordinated attack aimed at hurting India’s financial capital.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The state’s energy minister, Nitin Raut, is expected to address a press briefing on November 20 and provide details of what the investigation has found so far.

On October 12, a grid failure had resulted in a massive power outage in MMR which brought trains to a halt, hampered those working from home and hit economic activity. It took two-three hours for the electric supply to be restored in a phase-wise manner.

Days after the incident, Raut said that power breakdown in Mumbai neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai was "not a small issue", and acknowledged that possibility of sabotage cannot be ruled out.