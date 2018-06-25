'Obsessed' Army Major arrested for killing colleague's wife, says he wanted 'to get rid of her'

In the murder case of an Army Major’s wife by his colleague, prime accused Major Nikhil Rai Handa was arrested on Sunday from the Army’s cantonment area in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, the body of 35-year-old Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found with her throat slit, at Brar Square near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station, police officials have said. They added that since the area is isolated, nobody had spotted the body until 1:30pm when a water tanker driver saw her in a pool of blood and called on the PCR.

While the police is claiming that Handa was “obsessed” with Shailza and killed her when she refused to respond to his inappropriate overtures, Handa told the police during his custodial interrogation that Shailza was pressuring him to divorce his wife and marry her and that he killed her so as to “get rid of her”, Hindustan Times has reported.

Joint Commissioner of Police Madhup Tiwari was quoted by the paper as saying, “What we know so far is that the Army officer was obsessed with the woman. We will question him further." He added that Handa used a pocket knife to kill Shailza.

Shilza knew Major Nikhil from Nagaland where her husband was posted in 2015. Shailza’s brother, who is a lawyer in Amritsar, has alleged that Handa mistook his sister’s “friendly behaviour” for liking towards him.

As per the police, Handa had picked up Shailza on Saturday around 11am in his Honda City from the Army Base hospital where his son was admitted. They were headed towards Ring Road when they got into a heated argument and Handa allegedly slashed her throat with a pocket knife. According to the police, Shailza got out of the car and tried to run, but he ran over her to stage it like an accident and fled the spot.