Obit | Sushma Swaraj was a stalwart politician and a trailblazer

Anand Kochukudy

In former external affairs minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj’s passing away India has lost a stalwart politician. Swaraj was a trailblazer in many ways, and had many firsts to her name as a woman politician. From being the youngest Cabinet minister of a state at 25 in Devi Lal’s Janata Party government in Haryana, to being the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha in 2009, to being India’s EAM in 2014, Swaraj was an achiever.

Born Sushma Sharma in Haryana, Swaraj was renowned for her oratory even before she joined politics. In fact, she was the president of Haryana’s Hindi Sahitya Sammelan for four years. As Cabinet minister, she held eight portfolios and was soon elected as the Haryana state president of Janata Party in 1979. Following another stint as education minister in Haryana from 1987-1990, Swaraj was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1990.

Swaraj became active in national politics in the nineties and was made a Cabinet minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 13-day government in 1996. Two years down the line, Swaraj quit as minister in the Vajpayee Cabinet to take over as the Delhi Chief Minister in 1998; but she couldn’t unite a faction-ridden state unit of the party and deliver the goods for her party.

In the 1999 general elections, Swaraj gamely contested against Congress President Sonia Gandhi from Bellary and ran her close in a tight contest that saw her learning Kannada in 30 days and delivering speeches in the language. Although she couldn’t win the election, it raised her stature immensely in national politics. Swaraj held the portfolios of information and broadcasting, health and parliamentary affairs in the Vajpayee Cabinet.

Swaraj had threatened to shave her head and wear ochre clothes as a mark of protest in 2004 when Sonia Gandhi was elected the leader of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA); Manmohan Singh’s choice as Prime Minister averted that. In 2009, after LK Advani courted the Jinnah controversy, Swaraj, then deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, was made the Leader of Opposition (LoP). Till Narendra Modi emerged on the national scene, Swaraj was in line to be the prime ministerial candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), with active backing from allies such as the Shiv Sena.

After the NDA’s win in 2014, Swaraj became the external affairs minister, and despite some hiccups to begin with, she settled into her role well. Her being EAM was a natural progression from being the LOP, when she met foreign dignitaries in that capacity and contributed to statecraft in her own way.

Swaraj came under criticism from many leading opposition politicians for being merely a ‘glorified foreign secretary’ as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hogged the limelight through and through. However, Swaraj made the most of her opportunities and won hearts with her quick responses to Indian citizens in distress in foreign countries.

She also supervised the evacuation of thousands of Indian nationals from war-torn Iraq, Yemen and Syria. True, the fate of 39 Indian construction workers abducted in Iraq in 2014 cast a shadow on her legacy as she kept on kindling the hopes of the family members of those abducted till 2018, when they were finally declared dead. That pales to insignificance if one were to recount her massive humanitarian efforts and attending to distress tweets throughout her term.

The only controversy during her term as EAM was her communication with the British government and British Labour MP Keith Vaz on granting travel documents to the disgraced former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi, taking a “humanitarian view” to travel to Lisbon, to be at his wife’s side for her surgery. The Opposition also made an issue of Swaraj’s daughter Bansuri being in the legal defence team of Lalit Modi that successfully overturned the order to revoke his Indian Passport, and the NDA government’s subsequent refusal to challenge the court order.

After undergoing a successful kidney transplant surgery in 2016, Swaraj had health issues to contend with, and she opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She later clarified that she wasn’t quitting politics altogether. Swaraj in fact tweeted her appreciation of the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir just the previous day by noting that “she was waiting to see this day in her lifetime” before succumbing to a cardiac arrest on August 6.

Swaraj is an inspiration to women cutting across party lines, as well as to the women of her state, Haryana, notorious for its skewed sex ratio. The fact that she achieved so much is a testament to her ability, willpower and endurance.