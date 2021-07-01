Oberoi Group vaccinates all eligible team members, third-party contractual workers

Representative Image

The Oberoi Group on Thursday said it has ensured that all the eligible employees of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, Trident Hotels and Oberoi Flight Services and third-party contractual workers have been vaccinated.

"Vaccination would ensure that our staff remains safe and healthy. Additionally, it will give confidence to everyone who interacts with them as well as our guests," Oberoi Group President Sanjiv Kapoor said.

Safety, hygiene and wellbeing of both the employees and guests is of paramount importance and upon this depends the revival of the hospitality business, he added.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The governments, both at the centre and state, will think of giving more relaxations only when a majority of people get vaccinated and are safe. Travel industry can fully operate only after this happens, Kapoor said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

While the Group has not made getting a jab mandatory before rejoining work for its staff, it is nevertheless educating them on how getting vaccinated will save them from the severity of COVID-19, if at all they get infected, Oberoi Group said in a statement.