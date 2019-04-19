App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Nyay' will revive economy, create jobs, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said the scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) - a key feature of the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls - was devised after consultations within the party.

PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 19 said his party's 'Nyay' scheme will help in revival of the economy and create jobs in the country which has been badly affected by demonetisation and GST decisions of the Narendra Modi government.

Addressing a poll rally here, Gandhi repeated his "chowkidar chor hai" (the watchman if thief) jibe to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged he has given Rs 30,000 crore to businessman Anil Ambani in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

"We have promised to give Rs 72,000 crore (a year) to poor people under the Nyay scheme which will change the economic condition of the poor in the country," he said.

Gandhi said the scheme, Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) - a key feature of the Congress manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls - was devised after consultations within the party.

"I had called all the economists of the Congress party and asked them what is the amount that we can give to the poor people of the country.

"They came up with the figure of Rs 72,000," he said, adding Modi had in 2014 made a false promise of giving Rs 15 lakh to people, but the Congress will definitely give Rs 3.60 lakh (estimated cost of 'Nyay').

The Congress chief attacked the Modi government over its 2016 note-ban exercise.

"One fine day, Narendra Modi announced that notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 have been scrapped as they do not help me create more black money. So I will introduce a new note of Rs 2,000 as through it we can make more black money," Gandhi said, mocking the demonetisation move.

"They introduced Gabbar Singh Tax. Both the steps were big blows to our economy," he said, criticising the BJP- led government over its implementation of the Good and Services Tax (GST).

"Common people had stopped purchasing goods after demonetisation due to cash crunch, so Indian companies producing goods were closed down. Hence, unemployment rate is highest at 45 per cent in the country now," Gandhi said.

"However, our Nyay scheme will revive economy and create more jobs. Money that will go to people under the Nyay scheme will help people purchase things, our companies will be revived and people will get job," he said.

Gandhi said the Modi government is working for a few rich industrialists.

"This government works for rich industrialists only. Do common people require chowkidar? Chowkidar is not required in front of house of farmers. This is Anil Ambani's chowkidar," Gandhi, said targeting Modi.

"The chowkidar gave Rs 30,000 crore to Ambani. Chowkidar chor hai," the Congress said, alleging corruption in the Rafale deal with France.

Anil Ambani has rejected Gandhi's allegations and emphasised that the government had no role in the Rafale- manufacturer French company Dassault picking up his company as a local partner.

"Under the new crop insurance scheme, the government has given districts and states to a few rich industrialists. Modi has given the entire Kashmir to Anil Ambani," he said.

Gandhi said if his party comes to power, it will bring a law to ensure farmers do not go to jail if they default on payment of loans.

He said the Congress governments, after coming to power, waived loans of farmers in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"Narendra Modi does not have money to waive farmer loans, but they have money to waive loans taken by big industrialists," Gandhi said.

He was addressing the poll rally at Bajipura in Bardoli district from where Congress candidate Tushar Chaudhary is fighting polls.

The Congress chief had addressed two rallies Thursday in Gujarat - one in Vanthli in Junagadh district and the other at Bhuj in Kutch district.

Speaking to reporters Thursday night, Gandhi had said an undercurrent in favour of the Congress was evident in the entire country and Modi is losing the 2019 elections.

All the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will vote in a single phase on April 23.
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #NYAY scheme #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

