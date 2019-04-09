App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 10:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

NYAY has amazing resonance in field; PM can't stop talking about it: Rahul

The Congress has promised to deposit Rs 72,000 annually into the bank accounts of 20 percent of the poorest people across the country if it comes to power.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 9 said his party's proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' has an "absolutely amazing" resonance in the field and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "can't stop talking about it".

He said the proposed scheme, known by the acronym "NYAY", was a realistic measure that could be implemented without harming the economy or increasing the tax burden on the common people "unlike the boastful promise made by Modi of remitting Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of all poor people in the country".

He accused Modi of spreading the "canard" that NYAY will be an expensive scheme to implement which the Congress would not find enough funds unless more taxes are imposed on the salaried class.

"I promise that the scheme would be implemented no sooner than the party comes to power and we would get the money out of the pockets of people like Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi the role of whose chowkidar (watchman) Modi has assumed," Gandhi told an election rally here.

related news

"The sum of Rs 72,000 per year promised under NYAY comes to a total of Rs 3.60 lakh over a period of five years. Now you have to make a choice between the lie of Rs 15 lakh and the truth of Rs 3.60 lakh," he said.

The Congress president was speaking in the presence of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who recently joined the party after quitting the BJP, and local "Mahagathbandhan" candidate and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, among others.

Attacking Modi over his chowkidar claim, Gandhi said the poor cannot hire a watchman, a luxury only the wealthy can afford.

He alleged that Modi was a watchmen only to big businessmen like Nirav Modi, Ambani and Choksi.

Gandhi's remarks were greeted with chants of "chowkidar chor hai" (the watchman is the thief) by the audience.

"This chant of 'chowkidar chor hai' is reverberating across the country and has replaced the 'ache din aane wale hain' (good days are to come) slogan that Modi gave five years ago. Rattled by this changing political mood, he has come up with yet another rhetoric main bhi chowkidar (Im too a watchman).

"Modi should know his cohorts may be with him in this drama but not the farmers, the workers and the unemployed youth," the Congress president said at the rally that concluded just before the campaign for the first phase of polls on April 11 came to a close.

Gandhi also scoffed at Modi for his aggressive nationalistic stance during the poll campaign and targeted him over the Rafale deal.

The Congress leader said as part of the understanding reached with France under Manmohan Singh the fighter jets were to be manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

"Modi said, no, I am a chowkidar of Anil Ambani and hence the contract would go to his company despite it not having the knowhow. So much for his patriotism," Gandhi said.

He claimed farmers who have taken loans live in fear that they may be jailed for defaulting on repayment. This is despite the fact that big-time defaulters have been able to flee the country with outstanding loans of thousands of crores of rupees, he said.

We will ensure that no farmer is made to suffer on account of inability to repay loans, Gandhi asserted.

"We waived the loans of farmers in states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Measures like these and promises like NYAY are just the beginning," Gandhi added.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to filling 22 lakh posts lying vacant in government departments. PTI NAC SK SK

.

 
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 09:52 pm

tags #Congress #General Election 2019 #General Elections 2019 #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: CSK lose Shane Watso ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

Here’s what Zee TV has to say about Congress’ complaint to the Ele ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Japan Military's F-35 Lightning II Stealth Fighter Jet Reported Missin ...

NIA Summons Former PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir in Weapons Loot Case

EC Seeks Report on PM Modi's Balakot Strike Remarks Aimed At First-Tim ...

Polling to be Held as Per Schedule Despite Naxal Attack: Chhattisgarh ...

IIT-Kanpur Set to Refer Dalit Scholar’s Thesis to External Technical ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Taking Away Bal Thackeray's Voting Rights

Algeria MPs Elect First New President in 20 Years

Now, MP Top Cop Wants Action Against CRPF for 'Creating Panic' in Resi ...

E-Buzz: The Viral Fever Post #Metoo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Shot putter Manpreet Kaur set to lose national record, Asian title aft ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.