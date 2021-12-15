MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Nursery admission process begins in Delhi private schools with January 7 deadline

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last month notified the admission schedule. For the previous academic session, admissions to entry-level classes began in February this year after a delay due to COVID-19.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST
Allowing only 50 percent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for the reopening of schools. (Image: ANI)

Allowing only 50 percent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements and avoiding routine guest visits are among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for the reopening of schools. (Image: ANI)

The process of admissions for nursery classes in private schools across the national capital began on Wednesday. The application window will close on January 7. The application window will close on January 7.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had last month notified the admission schedule. For the previous academic session, admissions to entry-level classes began in February this year after a delay due to COVID-19.

However, this year, the schedule is in line with previous years. "The first list of selected children will be out on February 4, followed by a second list on February 21 and a subsequent list for admissions, if any, on March 15. The entire admission process will conclude on March 31", a DoE official said.

Schools were asked to notify their number of seats and the admission criteria by Tuesday. The DoE has directed that the number of seats at the entry level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years– 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #nursery admission #private schools
first published: Dec 15, 2021 12:11 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.