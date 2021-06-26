Nurse injects empty syringe during COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bihar; video goes viral

Representative picture

In a bizarre vaccination mishap, a nurse in Bihar injected an empty syringe into a man during the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Chapra town. The incident came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media.

The nurse was removed from the COVID-19 centre and has been served with a show-cause notice by the Health Department.



"She has been removed from vaccination duty. An explanation has been sought from her. Based on it, further action will be taken," District Immunization Officer of Saran, Dr Ajay Kumar, said, as quoted by ANI.

Azher Hussain went to the COVID-19 vaccination centre at Behrampur Imambara Madarsa, along with his friend Aman Khan, to take the first dose.

During vaccination, the nurse, without filling the vaccine into the syringe, had injected it into Hussin's arm, and the entire process was captured into the mobile phone by Aman Khan. However, at the moment, neither noticed that the syringe was empty and returned home.

After seeing the video later in the day, Hussain realised that an empty syringe was injected into his arm.

In the video, the woman nurse was found interacting with others, as she took the syringe from a wrapper and injected it into his arm without filling it with the vaccine.