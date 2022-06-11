YouTuber apologises for violent video on Nupur Sharma

A YouTuber, who posted a video which used special effects to show him beheading former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, has apologised for the content.

Faisal Wani, who runs the YouTube channel “Deep Pain fitness”, said in an apology video on June 11 that he did not intend to hurt anyone.

“Like the earlier video was made viral, I hope that this (apology) clip will also be circulated widely,” the man said. “If I have hurt anybody’s feelings, I am extremely sorry.”

Nupur Sharma has caused a huge controversy by making derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad during a recent television debate.

Her comments led to massive outrage in India as well as in foreign countries. Many Muslim nations have condemned her remarks.

Amid fierce backlash at home and abroad, the BJP suspended Sharma as its national spokesperson.

Protests against Sharma have broken out in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The home ministry has directed state police forces to be alert.