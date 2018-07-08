Nun says police 'not working' in sexual assault case: NCW

A nun, who has levelled allegations of rape and unnatural sex against a Jalandhar based Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church, complained to the National Commission for Women that the Kerala Police was "not working" in the case as the accused is a "highly linked" person.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said this after she met the nun at her convent in Kuravilangad near here.

She also told the Commission that she was feeling "alone" in her fight against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar diocese and she has no money to conduct legal battle against the "highly politically linked person" in Kerala and Punjab.

Sharma said the commission would extend all possible help to the nun in her fight.

"She was feeling that she is alone in this fight and she is not getting any financial aid from the church or from anybody else," the Commission chairperson said.

She has said nobody from her congregation or from the police is listening to her, Sharma said.

"She is living on others aid and she is feeling that this man (the Bishop) is highly politically linked in Punjab and here too. And that is why the police is also not working on this case and taking lot of time. That is what she told me," the Commission chairperson said. Sharma said she will take up the matter with the chief ministers and police chiefs of Punjab and Kerala and "will see that the case is expedited properly."

The NCW chairperson met her two days after a magistrate court near here recorded the nun's statement in the case.

The police team investigating the case had earlier moved the court in Changanassery to record her statement under CrPC Section 164 (recording of confessions and statements). In her complaint to the district police chief, the nun has charged the Bishop with rape and unnatural sex multiple times at a small town near here between 2014 and 2016.

During its investigation, police inspected the room where the clergyman had stayed during his visit to a convent in Kuravilangad, where the nun was allegedly sexually assaulted.

They had also examined the visitors' register, which contained details of the bishop's visit to the convent and said it was carried out to corroborate the statement given by the nun to the police.