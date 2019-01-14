Number of 'Jumlas' will swell ahead of Lok Sabha polls: Ashok Chavan

Launching a sarcastic attack on ruling BJP, the Congress in Maharashtra Sunday said the government will unleash new set of "jumlas" (gimmicks) like quota for the general category, in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a programme marking culmination of the party's Sangharsh Yatra campaign here, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan said his party's electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan has busted the myth that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are invincible.

"People are fed up with Modi government, they have lost patience. Now 'jumla' series number 2 has started- reservation for the general category. I wonder how many announcements will be made in the next 60 days, but they won't work as the next government will be ours. These 'jumlas' will come out through media but you will have to see the facts," he told a gathering.

The Parliament recently cleared a Constituional amendment bill granting 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Backward Class (EBC) among the general category.

Accusing the BJP of being power drunk, Chavan said the Congress never used arrogant language like the BJP despite being in power for decades.

"Has party president Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi ever used such language like 'ukhad denge, fek denge'?" he asked the gathering.

He also criticised the government over withdrawal of the invitation of noted author Nayantra Sahgal for the 92nd Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, which concluded Sunday in Yavatmal.

"Have we ever heard that litterateurs being stopped from expressing their views at literary meets fearing criticism? Government faces criticism from litterateurs many times on such platforms. They have the freedom of speech. Who has given the government the right to prevent authors from speaking?" he questionned.

This is violation of democracy but the people should show the government what real democracy is by voting Congress back to power, he said.

The former chief minister said he was told that the BJP will use the "money power" to retain its rule in Maharashtra in upcoming assembly polls.

"But I want to tell BJP that the people of Maharashtra are not for sale. You think you can buy them.... people have seen through all your 'jumlas'," he said, adding that people are fed up with the "false promises" of the BJP governments.