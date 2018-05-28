App
May 28, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Number of GST amendments likely in Monsoon Session: Official

Several amendments to the Goods and Services Tax law is likely to be placed before Parliament in the Monsoon Session, a senior official said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Several amendments to the Goods and Services Tax law is likely to be placed before Parliament in the Monsoon Session, a senior official said today.

"There are several amendments to the GST which is proposed to come up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," GST Council Special Secretary Arun Goyal said here at a seminar organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce.

He told PTI that at least over a dozen pending amendments is aimed at easing operational functioning of the GST.

Goyal also said that the intra-state e-way bill system will be be rolled out across the country by June 3.

A total of 20 states have already implemented the e-way bill system, dates of which has seen several deferments in the recent past.

