App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2020 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Number of COVID-19 containment zones now 417 in Delhi; nearly 2.45 lakh people screened so far

Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the city, an official said.

PTI

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi has risen to 417 after re-mapping of such areas, while around 2.45 lakh people have been screened in a mammoth exercise to check the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital, officials said on June 28. They said the count of containment zones is expected to jump further as the authorities in some districts were yet to complete the task of redrawing such areas following the Centre's directions.

Before the re-mapping exercise, the number of containment zones was 280 in the city, an official said.

"We have screened around two lakh people for COVID-19 in house-to-house survey being conducted across the city. Also, 45,000 people have been screened in COVID-19 containment zones," the official told PTI.

Close

The process of screening every household has to be completed by July 6.

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to the 2011 Census, there were over 34.35 lakh households in the national capital, including 33.56 lakh in urban areas and 79,574 in rural areas.

According to the COVID-19 response plan issued by the Delhi government, the re-mapping of the containment zones should be completed by June 30.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 28, 2020 11:08 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | China COVID-19 cases stabilise as Italy sees drop in deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | China COVID-19 cases stabilise as Italy sees drop in deaths

India adds nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike

India adds nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights | World has seen India's strength and commitment to peace: PM

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Highlights | World has seen India's strength and commitment to peace: PM

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.