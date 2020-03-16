App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Number of coronavirus cases rises to 114: Health Ministry

Till morning, the number of coronavirus cases in the country was 110, the officials said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 with one new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, Health Ministry officials said on March 16.

The number includes 13 people who have been discharged after they recovered and two fatalities, they said.

The eastern state of Odisha has reported its first case.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India

