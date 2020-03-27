App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2020 10:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Number of coronavirus cases 724 in India, death toll 17: Health Ministry

Karnataka has reported two deaths so far, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 17 in the country on Friday and the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 724, according to the Health Ministry. In its updated figures at 9.15 am, the ministry stated that four deaths were reported from Maharashtra while Gujarat had registered three deaths.

Karnataka has reported two deaths so far, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 724 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said.

First Published on Mar 27, 2020 10:07 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health Ministry #India #lockdown

