App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries crosses 1 crore mark; PM Modi speaks with latest beneficiary

In September 2018, Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat. It has been termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of people who have benefited from the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme has crossed the one crore-mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, noting that the initiative has had a positive impact on several lives.

In September 2018, Modi had launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Ayushman Bharat. It has been termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme in the world.

"It would make every Indian proud that the number of Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries has crossed 1 crore. In less than two years, this initiative has had a positive impact on so many lives," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Close

He congratulated all the beneficiaries and their families and prayed for their good health He appreciated the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and all others associated with Ayushman Bharat, saying their efforts have made it the largest healthcare programme in the world.

related news

"This initiative has won the trust of several Indians, especially the poor and downtrodden," he said. One of the biggest benefits of Ayushman Bharat is portability, the prime minister pointed out.

"Beneficiaries can get top quality and affordable medical care not only where they registered but also in other parts of India. This helps those who work away from home or are registered at a place where they don't belong," he explained.

He said during his official tours, he would interact with Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries.

"Sadly, that is not possible these days but I did have a great telephone interaction with Pooja Thapa from Meghalaya, the 1 croreth beneficiary," he said.

The prime minister shared the audio clip of the conversation in which Thapa, a soldier's wife, explains about the surgery she underwent in Shillong using the Ayushman Bharat facility. Her husband is posted in Manipur and could not be with her due to the coronavirus lockdown. Her two small children are being taken care of by the neighbours.

On being asked by the prime minister, Thapa said she did not have to pay for the surgery and the medicines. She said without the scheme card, she would have found it difficult to go for the surgery without a loan.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Ayushman Bharat #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ‘Way too late’: Inside Amazon’s biggest outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | ‘Way too late’: Inside Amazon’s biggest outbreak

Repatriation flights on May 20: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation flights on May 20: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303 in India

Record 5,611 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, tally rises to 1,06,750; death toll touches 3,303 in India

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.