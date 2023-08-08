Nuh police officer issued transfer order; to take charge as DSP Panchkula

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is monitoring the situation in the violence-hit state. Last week, he announced that 116 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in communal clashes that broke out in Nuh on July 31.

The Haryana government has issued an order to transfer a police officer in the rank of deputy superintendent from Nuh.

According to the order issued on August 7, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Jai Prakash has been transferred. He will take up a posting as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Headquarters) in Panchkula.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) in Bhiwani district Mukesh Kumar will take over from Prakash. Earlier, the Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar were transferred away from Nuh.

Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places. Singla has now been posted as the Superintendent of Police (Bhiwani).

Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding additional charge in Singla’s absence, took over as the new Nuh Superintendent of Police, according to a government order issued on August 3. Panwar was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.