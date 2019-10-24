Nuh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Nuh Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Nuh Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Nuh constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Nuh is an Assembly constituency in Mewat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 82.29% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 74.74% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Zakir Hussain won this seat by a margin of 32796 votes, which was 26.73% of the total votes polled. INLD polled a total of 122672 votes.
Aftab Ahmed won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16904 votes. INC polled 86791 votes, 39.09% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
