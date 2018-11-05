App
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nuclear sub Arihant successfully completes first deterrence patrol: PM Narendra Modi

"India's pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol! I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

Indian nuclear submarine INS Arihant has successfully completed its first deterrence patrol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while stressing that the underwater war boat is a "fitting response" to those who indulge in "nuclear blackmail". Dhanteras, the prime minister said, has become even more special.

"India's pride, nuclear submarine INS Arihant successfully completed its first deterrence patrol! I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of INS Arihant for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

The development is a major achievement for the country, the prime minister said, adding that INS Arihant will help in protecting the country from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region.

"In an era such as this, a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail," he tweeted.

The prime minister also received the crew of Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine (SSBN) INS Arihant on Monday, a statement released by his office said.
First Published on Nov 5, 2018 04:07 pm

