you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 09:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nuclear energy still challenge for India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India not being a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group is hindering its ability to get necessary fuel supply for producing nuclear energy and if this problem is solved, the country could become a model for the rest of the world.

One challenge that still confronts us is nuclear energy, Modi said.

"We are not a member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and due to this we dont really have the ability to get the necessary fuel supply for producing nuclear energy," Modi said during a Q&A session at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum here.

He said if India gets a solution on this front, then the country could be a model in this area for the rest of the world.

China has repeatedly blocked India's entry into the 48-member grouping which regulates the global nuclear commerce.

Ever since India applied for the membership of the NSG in May 2016, China has been insisting that only those countries which have signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) should be allowed to enter the organisation.

India is not a signatory of the NPT.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

