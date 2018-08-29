App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 10:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

NTR's son Nandamuri Harikrishna dies in road accident

Harikrishna had served as minister in Chandrababu Nadiu's cabinet in late 1990s. In 2014, Harikrishna's another son Janakiram had died in a road accident in undivided Nalgonda district.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Source: Telugu Desam Party/Facebook

Former Rajya Sabha MP Nandamuri Harikrishna, the son of N T Rama Rao and brother-in-law of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, died in a road accident in Telangana's Nalgonda district today, the police said. The 62-year-old was going to Kavali in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh to attend a wedding when his car rammed into the divider on the Nalgonda Highway and flipped on the other side, a police official said.

"Harikrishna suffered severe head injury. Also we suspect internal bleeding. However, exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained," Duty Medical Officer of Kamineni Hospitals at Narkatpally, Ameer Khan said. However, the official said they are yet to get a clear picture as to what exactly happened. Harikrishna was an actor and had acted in several Telugu movies. His sons, Kalyanram and Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as Junior NTR are also famous Telugu stars.

Actor and politician N T Rama Rao served as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for three terms.

Harikrishna had served as minister in Chandrababu Nadiu's cabinet in late 1990s. In 2014, Harikrishna's another son Janakiram had died in a road accident in undivided Nalgonda district.

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said he was saddened by the tragic death of Harikrishna. "As a popular actor he has entertained the Telugu audience.

As a parliamentarian, he was very upright and expressed his opinions frankly.My condolences to his family, well wishers and followers at this time of grief," he said in a tweet. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao also expressed his condolences on the untimely demise of Harikrishna, an official release said.

The chief minister recalled the services of late Harikrishna in political and cinema fields.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:48 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #Nandamuri Harikrishna

