Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC's Karsada plant in Varanasi achieves full generation capacity

The project, NTPC said, is in line with the government's Swachh Bharat Mission, promoting a healthy environment through proper waste utilisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State-owned power producer NTPC on March 19 said its 200 kilo watt (kW) waste-to-energy plant in Karsada has achieved full generation capacity. The plant is located in Karsada at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh (UP).

"Karsada plant has been able to achieve full load generation. Set up with an installed capacity of 200 kW, the thermal gasification-based pilot scale 24 tonne per day waste to energy plant has achieved full generation capacity," NTPC said in a statement.

The project, NTPC said, is in line with the government's Swachh Bharat Mission, promoting a healthy environment through proper waste utilisation.

"The municipal solid waste supplied by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation is converted to electric power, thus ensuring scientific disposal of waste through a sustainable and environmentally friendly process," it said.

The compost created as a by-product is also sold as organic fertilisers to the farmers, it added.

NTPC has already signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Purvanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PuVVNL) of UP for evacuation of electric power generated at this waste-to-energy plant, the statement said.

NTPC is India's largest power utility with an installed capacity of 53,166 MW (mega watt).
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 03:16 pm

tags #India #NTPC

