NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi and Leh

State-run power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has invited expression of interest for procuring 10 hydrogen fuel cell-based electric buses and an equal number of such cars. These environment-friendly vehicles would be used in Delhi and Leh.

"NTPC Ltd has invited Global Expression of Interest (EoI) to provide 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FC) based electric buses and an equal number of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based electric cars in Leh and Delhi," a company statement said.

According to the statement, the EoI has been issued by NTPC's wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) Ltd.

The move to procure hydrogen fuel cell-based vehicles is first of its kind project in the country, wherein a complete solution from green energy to fuel cell vehicle would be developed, it said.

The initiative, which has been undertaken with the support of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will also harness renewable energy for generation of hydrogen and develop its storage and dispensation facilities as part of pilot projects at Leh and Delhi.

The move to launch hydrogen powered vehicles aims at decarbonising mobility segment.

NTPC has been taking various technology initiatives to provide complete e-mobility solution for public transport, including creation of public charging infrastructure and providing electric buses to state/city transport undertakings.

In this regard, 90 public charging stations in various cities and battery charging and swapping station at Faridabad for electric 3-wheelers have already been commissioned.











