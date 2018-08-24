App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 05:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

NTPC, IWAI explore option to transport fly ash by waterways

Sustainable Fly Ash utilisation is one of the key initiative at NTPC. There is a huge demand for Fly Ash but due to the limitation of transporting it through only railway system, not enough can be utilised.

PTI
 
 
In a bid to increase fly ash utilisation, state-owned power giant NTPC along with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) is exploring the possibility of transporting fly ash through waterways from the NTPC's Kahalgaon thermal power plant.

"Sustainable Fly Ash utilisation is one of the key initiative at NTPC. There is a huge demand for Fly Ash but due to the limitation of transporting it through only railway system, not enough can be utilised," NTPC said in a statement.

According to the statement, the power firm has already commenced transportation of fly ash through inland waterways as a pilot project from NTPC Kahalgaon to Pandu (in Assam) for use in cement manufacturing.

For this project, first mile activity of bagging and loading of fly ash into barges will be done by NTPC and cost of transportation will be shared by IWAI and Star cement.

The first load of fly ash has already been loaded by NTPC Kahalgaon after the IWAI moved its barge vessel from Kolkata to Kahalgaon, and two other barge vessels of 1,000 tonnes capacity each reached Kahalgaon on 17th August, 2018.

The vessels will go to Pandu port through National waterway and via IBP (Indo-Bangla) route.

The fly ash is being regularly transported in 40 kg bags through Indian Railway wagons to cement plants located in northeast states from NTPC-Kahalgaon.

There is a huge demand for fly ash in this region, but due limitation of availability of railway rakes and route congestion, only 15-22 rakes per month are being dispatched from NTPC Kahalgaon plant as against the potential of about 30 rakes per month, it added.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 05:50 pm

#Business #Companies #India #NTPC

